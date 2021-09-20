Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) by 6.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 161,018 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,724 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $15,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MTH. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Meritage Homes in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 642.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 334 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 128.4% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 482 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 13.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,292 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MTH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Meritage Homes from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Meritage Homes from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Meritage Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.56.

NYSE:MTH opened at $105.60 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.71. Meritage Homes Co. has a 1-year low of $78.00 and a 1-year high of $120.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.91. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 23.24%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Equities analysts predict that Meritage Homes Co. will post 18.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 875 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.75, for a total transaction of $100,406.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

