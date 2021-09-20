MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in MGP Ingredients were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MGPI. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in MGP Ingredients by 946.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients in the first quarter worth about $130,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 18.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients in the first quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 4,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total transaction of $254,265.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lori L.S. Mingus sold 557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $35,954.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,588.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,032 shares of company stock valued at $912,929. Insiders own 36.00% of the company’s stock.

MGPI opened at $63.01 on Monday. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.12 and a twelve month high of $76.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.58. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.45.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.84. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 19.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.12%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of food, beverage, specialty wheat protein and starch food ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment consists of food grade alcohol and distillery co-products, such as distillers feed and fuel grade alcohol.

