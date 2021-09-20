Michelle Philpot Sells 1,262 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) CAO Michelle Philpot sold 1,262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total value of $54,644.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Michelle Philpot also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 17th, Michelle Philpot sold 396 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total value of $17,447.76.

On Tuesday, July 20th, Michelle Philpot sold 18,632 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total value of $881,852.56.

Sunrun stock opened at $44.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Sunrun Inc. has a one year low of $37.42 and a one year high of $100.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of -48.81 and a beta of 2.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.58 and its 200 day moving average is $49.52.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.18). Sunrun had a negative net margin of 15.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. The business had revenue of $401.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.36 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Sunrun from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist decreased their price objective on Sunrun from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Sunrun in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sunrun from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Sunrun from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.29.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Sunrun in the second quarter worth about $869,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Sunrun by 300.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 800 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Sunrun by 55.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 234,327 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,071,000 after purchasing an additional 83,377 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Sunrun in the second quarter worth about $331,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Sunrun in the second quarter worth about $7,155,000. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sunrun

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

