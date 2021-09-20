Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) Short Interest Update

Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 940,800 shares, a decline of 27.6% from the August 15th total of 1,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 575,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Micro Focus International stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.11. The company had a trading volume of 550,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,332. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.54. Micro Focus International has a 1-year low of $2.78 and a 1-year high of $8.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 2.51.

Get Micro Focus International alerts:

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a $0.088 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a yield of 3.4%. Micro Focus International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.09%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Micro Focus International by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 7,275 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Micro Focus International during the 1st quarter worth $281,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Micro Focus International by 2,199.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 181,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 174,049 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Micro Focus International during the 1st quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micro Focus International during the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. 13.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MFGP. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Micro Focus International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.75.

Micro Focus International Company Profile

Micro Focus International Plc engages in the management of mature infrastructure software assets to organizations leverage value from their investments in IT infrastructure and business applications. It operates through the following segments: Micro Focus Product Portfolio and SUSE Product Portfolio.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Micro Focus International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micro Focus International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.