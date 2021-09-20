Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Acquires New Shares in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,622 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Crane during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Crane by 115.0% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 286 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Crane by 941.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,406 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Crane during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in Crane by 85.6% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,925 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Crane alerts:

CR opened at $91.83 on Monday. Crane Co. has a one year low of $48.19 and a one year high of $104.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.71 and its 200-day moving average is $94.71. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.70.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.44. Crane had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 11.33%. The company had revenue of $796.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.45 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Crane Co. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.79%.

CR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Crane in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $96.15 target price (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Crane in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.43.

In other news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.01, for a total value of $490,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Donald G. Cook sold 500 shares of Crane stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $51,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,000 shares of company stock worth $1,297,468 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Crane

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling; Payment and Merchandising Technologies; Aerospace and Electronics; and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crane Co. (NYSE:CR).

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.