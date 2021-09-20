Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Has $265,000 Holdings in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) by 53.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,470 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 6,770 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VMO. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the first quarter worth about $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the first quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the first quarter worth about $147,000. 20.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust alerts:

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust stock opened at $14.02 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.57. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a 52 week low of $12.10 and a 52 week high of $14.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.0529 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Company Profile

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed-end Investment Fund and Investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The fund was founded on April 24, 1992 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.