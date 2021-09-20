Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Has $282,000 Holdings in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP) by 6.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 416.6% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 16.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 4.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 6.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 26.9% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 20,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 4,334 shares during the period.

LDP stock opened at $27.08 on Monday. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.03 and a 12-month high of $27.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.71.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.143 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.34%.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests in the preferred and other securities issued by the U.S. and non-U.S. companies. Its objective is to provide high current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

