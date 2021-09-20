Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Invests $270,000 in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 34.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 178,778 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $74,953,000 after purchasing an additional 45,992 shares during the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in Humana by 0.6% in the second quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 197,781 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $87,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Humana by 5.3% in the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 9,979 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,184,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Humana in the first quarter worth about $1,307,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Humana by 38.6% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 80,842 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,791,000 after acquiring an additional 22,515 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $407.79 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $370.22 and a 12 month high of $475.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $425.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $429.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.86 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $20.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.51 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.62%. Analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 21.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.93%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $479.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $472.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Humana from $440.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Humana from $500.00 to $513.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $485.63.

About Humana

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

