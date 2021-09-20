Midwest Wealth Management Inc. Invests $204,000 in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Midwest Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 216.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Proequities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 37.8% during the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 699.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 99.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Cleveland Research upgraded Elanco Animal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.75.

Elanco Animal Health stock opened at $32.40 on Monday. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 52-week low of $25.76 and a 52-week high of $37.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.06.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 5.24% and a negative net margin of 16.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 118.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons acquired 16,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.70 per share, with a total value of $500,445.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 568,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,886,736.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Elanco Animal Health Inc acquired 45,508,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.25 per share, for a total transaction of $420,957,676.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 45,528,788 shares of company stock worth $421,545,062. Insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

