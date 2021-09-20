Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Receives “Buy” Rating from SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink reissued their buy rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) in a report published on Sunday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upgraded Mirati Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (down from $245.00) on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 24th. upgraded Mirati Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $212.07.

Get Mirati Therapeutics alerts:

Mirati Therapeutics stock opened at $174.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $158.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.09. The stock has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.51 and a beta of 1.37. Mirati Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $131.46 and a 12 month high of $249.42.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.40) by ($0.83). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics will post -11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $807,650,000 after buying an additional 325,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,573,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $783,456,000 after purchasing an additional 293,179 shares during the period. Boxer Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $342,600,000 after purchasing an additional 234,440 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,921,779 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $310,425,000 after purchasing an additional 389,279 shares during the period. Finally, RTW Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,457,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $235,435,000 after purchasing an additional 124,300 shares during the period.

About Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products targets the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirati Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.