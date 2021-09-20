Mirrored Apple Market Cap Reaches $26.35 Million (mAAPL)

Mirrored Apple (CURRENCY:mAAPL) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 20th. One Mirrored Apple coin can currently be bought for $148.95 or 0.00337801 BTC on exchanges. Mirrored Apple has a total market capitalization of $26.35 million and $111,579.00 worth of Mirrored Apple was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Mirrored Apple has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002269 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.95 or 0.00067914 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $76.32 or 0.00173084 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.33 or 0.00114147 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,063.12 or 0.06946935 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,016.61 or 0.99826473 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $358.38 or 0.00812782 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Mirrored Apple Coin Profile

Mirrored Apple’s total supply is 176,913 coins. The official message board for Mirrored Apple is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . Mirrored Apple’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored Apple’s official website is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored Apple

