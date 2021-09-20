Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Reduces Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 642,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,278 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.07% of Eli Lilly and worth $147,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LLY traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $230.76. 65,474 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,518,382. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company has a market cap of $221.30 billion, a PE ratio of 34.50, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $251.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.14. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $129.21 and a 12 month high of $275.87.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.59 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 119.12% and a net margin of 22.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.88%.

A number of brokerages have commented on LLY. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $250.41.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 202,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.94, for a total transaction of $47,077,639.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,251,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,449,038,586.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 1,044,132 shares of company stock worth $257,735,592 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

