Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Expected to Post Earnings of $9.42 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) will announce earnings of $9.42 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Moderna’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $11.47 and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.28. Moderna reported earnings of ($0.59) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,696.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Moderna.

Get Moderna alerts:

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.45. Moderna had a return on equity of 88.13% and a net margin of 49.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6457.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MRNA shares. Oppenheimer lowered Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Argus upped their price target on Moderna from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Moderna from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Moderna from $190.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Sunday, September 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.21.

In other news, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.65, for a total transaction of $1,098,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,098,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.20, for a total value of $3,243,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,614,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,075,871.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 334,000 shares of company stock worth $113,435,720 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Moderna in the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Moderna by 6.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 441,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,684,000 after purchasing an additional 25,332 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Moderna in the second quarter valued at approximately $300,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its stake in Moderna by 14.1% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 8,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 681.9% during the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 38,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,971,000 after acquiring an additional 33,295 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.89% of the company’s stock.

MRNA traded down $6.67 on Monday, hitting $423.38. The company had a trading volume of 469,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,596,150. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $377.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $245.09. Moderna has a 1-year low of $63.64 and a 1-year high of $497.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $170.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.48.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Featured Article: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Moderna (MRNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.