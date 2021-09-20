Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Shares Sold by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc reduced its holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MHK. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries during the second quarter worth $25,000. Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 160.9% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries during the first quarter worth $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries during the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries during the second quarter worth $63,000. 74.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Mohawk Industries stock opened at $181.82 on Monday. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.98 and a twelve month high of $231.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $195.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.98.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.74. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 9.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Mohawk Industries news, CFO James Brunk sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $185,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,998 shares in the company, valued at $1,559,610. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MHK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Mohawk Industries from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $213.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Mohawk Industries from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mohawk Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.69.

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

