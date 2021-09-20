Monetha Price Tops $0.0313 on Major Exchanges (MTH)

Monetha (CURRENCY:MTH) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 20th. Over the last week, Monetha has traded down 4.1% against the dollar. One Monetha coin can currently be purchased for $0.0313 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Monetha has a market capitalization of $12.60 million and $877,830.00 worth of Monetha was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002284 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.52 or 0.00055984 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002759 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $54.50 or 0.00124423 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002283 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00012102 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.81 or 0.00045222 BTC.

About Monetha

MTH is a coin. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2017. Monetha’s total supply is 402,400,000 coins. Monetha’s official Twitter account is @Monetha_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Monetha is medium.com/@monetha . The Reddit community for Monetha is /r/Monetha and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monetha’s official website is www.monetha.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Monetha is a decentralized payment solution built on the Ethereum network. The Monetha solution leverages smart contract technology to provide a decentralized trust and reputation system in which sellers ratings are attatched to their respective transactions. The solution also enables merchants to accept ETH and Ethereum-based tokens which can be exchanged automatically into fiat currency MTH is an Ethereum-based token that is used to pay for goods on Monetha. The value of the MTH token is based on its underlying assets, properties and/or associated rights. Monetha tokens also represent percentage share of revenue of Monetha project. “

Buying and Selling Monetha

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monetha directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monetha should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monetha using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

