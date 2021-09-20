Monolith (TKN) Market Cap Tops $7.83 Million

Monolith (CURRENCY:TKN) traded down 6.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. One Monolith coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000536 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Monolith has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar. Monolith has a total market cap of $7.83 million and $6,160.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002273 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.58 or 0.00055857 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002737 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.51 or 0.00126138 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002272 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00012095 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.99 or 0.00045417 BTC.

Monolith Coin Profile

Monolith (CRYPTO:TKN) is a coin. It launched on May 6th, 2017. Monolith’s total supply is 39,406,760 coins and its circulating supply is 33,209,551 coins. Monolith’s official Twitter account is @monolith_web3 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Monolith’s official website is monolith.xyz . The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monolith’s official message board is medium.com/@Monolith

According to CryptoCompare, “TokenCard was a project focused on providing an easy method for users to interact and secure their tokens. It allowed users to keep their Ethereum-based tokens secure and under user-set spending and security parameters through the Token Contract Wallet. The tokens couldbe spend through the physical TokenCard, nabling online payments, PoS transactions and ATM withdrawals. TokenCard rebranded to Monolith “

Buying and Selling Monolith

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monolith directly using US dollars.

