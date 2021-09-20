Montage Gold (CVE:MAU) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.61

Shares of Montage Gold Corp. (CVE:MAU) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.61 and last traded at C$0.64, with a volume of 76244 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.65.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$2.00 price target on shares of Montage Gold and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$67.23 million and a PE ratio of -2.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.78.

Montage Gold Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The Company's flagship property is the Morondo Gold Project covering an area of 1,143 square kilometers located in the CÃ´te d'Ivoire, West Africa. Montage Gold Corp.

