Moors & Cabot Inc. Grows Position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in NiSource were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NiSource in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in NiSource in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Tobam purchased a new position in NiSource in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in NiSource in the first quarter worth about $38,000. 93.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NI opened at $24.03 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. NiSource Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.09 and a 52 week high of $26.60. The company has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.32.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The company had revenue of $986.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 5.75%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

In other NiSource news, CFO Donald Eugene Brown sold 19,762 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total value of $507,488.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 145,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,747,687.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Pablo Vegas sold 5,384 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total value of $132,123.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 101,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,484,036.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays raised their target price on NiSource from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.33.

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

