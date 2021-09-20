Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $461,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 20,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 47,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,466,000 after buying an additional 2,554 shares in the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 124.2% in the second quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 9,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 5,225 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 24.3% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 122,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,083,000 after purchasing an additional 23,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $2,265,000.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $243.65 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $168.17 and a 52 week high of $249.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $242.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $234.17.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

