Moors & Cabot Inc. Purchases 2,056 Shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD)

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,168 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 2,056 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 165,057 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 80,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 70,159 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 4,409 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Keel Point LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $402,000.

Shares of EDD stock opened at $6.13 on Monday. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.51 and a fifty-two week high of $6.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.12.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The company’s primary objective is to seek a high level of current income. It also has a secondary investment objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on January 25, 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

