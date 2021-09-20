Moors & Cabot Inc. Takes $354,000 Position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in United Airlines by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 88,874 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,114,000 after purchasing an additional 6,515 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in United Airlines by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,007 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in United Airlines by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in United Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,607,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in United Airlines by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 101,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,822,000 after purchasing an additional 12,962 shares during the last quarter. 59.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on UAL shares. Wolfe Research raised United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on United Airlines from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Redburn Partners began coverage on United Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on United Airlines from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on United Airlines from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.67.

NASDAQ UAL opened at $44.54 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.32. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.22 and a 1-year high of $63.70.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported ($3.91) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.17) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 140.25% and a negative net margin of 37.89%. The company’s revenue was up 270.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($9.31) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -11 EPS for the current year.

In other United Airlines news, President Brett J. Hart sold 77,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $3,510,853.78. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 35,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,583,330.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 3,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total value of $165,214.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

