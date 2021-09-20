Morgan Stanley Analysts Give E.On (FRA:EOAN) a €10.00 Price Target

E.On (FRA:EOAN) has been given a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 7.85% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on EOAN. UBS Group set a €10.50 ($12.35) price target on shares of E.On in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Barclays set a €12.00 ($14.12) target price on shares of E.On in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.50 ($13.53) price target on shares of E.On in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €11.25 ($13.24) target price on shares of E.On in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €12.10 ($14.24) price target on shares of E.On in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, E.On presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €11.73 ($13.80).

E.On stock traded down €0.12 ($0.14) during trading hours on Monday, hitting €10.85 ($12.77). 17,574,135 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €10.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €10.15. E.On has a 1-year low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a 1-year high of €10.80 ($12.71).

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

