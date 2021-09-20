Morgan Stanley Raises The Kroger (NYSE:KR) Price Target to $34.00

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) had its price target lifted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential downside of 16.95% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on KR. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. upped their target price on shares of The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on The Kroger from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on The Kroger from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Kroger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.44.

NYSE KR opened at $40.94 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The Kroger has a twelve month low of $30.35 and a twelve month high of $47.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.21. The firm has a market cap of $30.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.39.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. The Kroger had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The firm had revenue of $31.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Kroger will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Kroger announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 783 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $32,917.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,461,562.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total transaction of $778,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,853 shares of company stock worth $1,425,183. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berkshire Hathaway Inc boosted its stake in shares of The Kroger by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 51,060,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,660,000 after acquiring an additional 17,526,279 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in The Kroger by 2.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,077,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,914,544,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005,835 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in The Kroger by 13,815.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,725,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713,141 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of The Kroger by 31.6% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,142,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of The Kroger by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,077,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

About The Kroger

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

