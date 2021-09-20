Morningstar Investment Management LLC Has $157.98 Million Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP)

Morningstar Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP) by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,796,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,726,599 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF accounts for 17.9% of Morningstar Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Morningstar Investment Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF were worth $157,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BBJP. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 11.0% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 24,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 2,419 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 8.8% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Homrich & Berg purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the second quarter worth $285,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the second quarter worth $810,000.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS BBJP traded down $0.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $61.31. The company had a trading volume of 245,591 shares. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.74 and its 200-day moving average is $51.83.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBJP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.