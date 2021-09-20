Morningstar Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Morningstar Investment Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 186,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,523 shares during the period. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 2.3% of Morningstar Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Morningstar Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $19,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 2,833,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $286,841,000 after buying an additional 133,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,827,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $185,048,000 after buying an additional 311,304 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,491,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $150,989,000 after buying an additional 68,767 shares in the last quarter. Johns Hopkins University purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,348,000. Finally, Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 143.0% during the 1st quarter. Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust now owns 1,032,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,564,000 after buying an additional 607,780 shares in the last quarter.

VCLT stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $109.01. 1,741 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,000,328. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $108.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.91. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $98.37 and a 52-week high of $111.95.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.273 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

