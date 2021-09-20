Morningstar Investment Management LLC Makes New $4.75 Million Investment in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Morningstar Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 97,127 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,750,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 15.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,323,638 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $113,649,000 after purchasing an additional 312,579 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 63.2% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 25,759 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 9,975 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 5.1% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 82,651 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,042,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.2% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,052 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 16.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,624 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,565 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MMP shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Magellan Midstream Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.73.

Magellan Midstream Partners stock traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $46.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,349,112. The company has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.13. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 12 month low of $32.61 and a 12 month high of $53.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.24. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.90% and a return on equity of 42.25%. The company had revenue of $653.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.73 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $1.0275 dividend. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.03%.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

