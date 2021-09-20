Moseley Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,831 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 187 shares during the quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in Albemarle in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Albemarle in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Albemarle in the second quarter valued at $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Albemarle by 43.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Albemarle by 360.0% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.75, for a total value of $325,893.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,533 shares in the company, valued at $4,761,168.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 9,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.41, for a total value of $2,288,943.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,340 shares in the company, valued at $5,370,759.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,534 shares of company stock worth $5,298,393. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Albemarle from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Albemarle from $208.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Albemarle from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Cowen boosted their target price on Albemarle from $180.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.95.

ALB traded down $10.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $216.52. 11,761 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,397,376. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $217.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $25.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.57. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $79.06 and a 1 year high of $253.10.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $773.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $787.72 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 21.78%. Albemarle’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 37.86%.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

