Moseley Investment Management Inc. Buys 570 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,387 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 6.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,809,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,011,000 after acquiring an additional 408,252 shares during the last quarter. Hayden Royal LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 8,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.82% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen increased their price target on AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. SVB Leerink cut their price target on AbbVie from $148.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Argus increased their price target on AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.08 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.47.

AbbVie stock traded down $1.61 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $106.12. 63,455 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,056,520. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.11 and a 52-week high of $121.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 154.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 49.24%.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $606,840.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,595 shares in the company, valued at $1,391,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

