Moseley Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,980 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 97.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on HON. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.62.

In related news, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $2,488,341.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,323.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total transaction of $6,627,614.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HON traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $217.41. The stock had a trading volume of 29,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,738,274. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $150.10 billion, a PE ratio of 30.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.16. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $156.85 and a 12-month high of $236.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $228.64 and its 200-day moving average is $224.00.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.39%.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

