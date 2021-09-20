Moseley Investment Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 372 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 1.2% of Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,321,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,834,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769,555 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 41.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,107,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $777,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,501 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.1% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,424,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,195,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,812 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 33.8% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,218,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $794,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,994 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 268.9% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,760,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

JPM stock traded down $3.64 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $154.04. 146,230 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,662,076. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $91.38 and a 52-week high of $167.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $156.35 and a 200-day moving average of $156.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $460.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. The firm had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on JPM. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.06.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

