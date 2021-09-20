Moseley Investment Management Inc. Purchases 21 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 863 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 36.7% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 26.4% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 66,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,986,000 after buying an additional 13,813 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,909,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 29.2% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 6,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 3.6% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,630,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. 78.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MELI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DZ Bank initiated coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,900.00 price target on the stock. raised their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,019.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,824.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,927.72.

In other MercadoLibre news, Director Henrique Vasoncelos Dubugras purchased 845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,783.32 per share, with a total value of $1,506,905.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI traded down $27.72 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1,850.51. 1,493 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 459,774. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,748.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,569.89. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a one year low of $966.74 and a one year high of $2,020.00. The stock has a market cap of $91.99 billion, a PE ratio of -37,564.60 and a beta of 1.51.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.28. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 5.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. MercadoLibre’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

