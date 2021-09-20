Moseley Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at $491,462,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,777,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,024,923,000 after purchasing an additional 5,311,989 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 34,869,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,272,772,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082,363 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 63.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,922,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tesco Pension Investment Ltd purchased a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at approximately $122,625,000. Institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

SCHW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. raised their price target on The Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.41.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 28,000 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $2,013,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 21,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.80, for a total value of $1,557,413.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 513,260 shares of company stock worth $37,395,889 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SCHW traded down $2.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $68.23. The company had a trading volume of 31,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,275,130. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $33.96 and a 1-year high of $76.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.13. The firm has a market cap of $123.30 billion, a PE ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 1.05.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Recommended Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW).

Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.