MovieBloc Hits Market Capitalization of $35.75 Million (MBL)

MovieBloc (CURRENCY:MBL) traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 20th. MovieBloc has a market cap of $35.75 million and $21.95 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MovieBloc has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MovieBloc coin can now be purchased for $0.0085 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002280 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $24.43 or 0.00055680 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002732 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54.50 or 0.00124229 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002280 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00012120 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.93 or 0.00045420 BTC.

About MovieBloc

MovieBloc is a coin. It launched on March 13th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,200,423,360 coins. The official website for MovieBloc is moviebloc.io . MovieBloc’s official message board is medium.com/moviebloc . MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @moviebloc

According to CryptoCompare, “Using the blockchain technology, MovieBloc aims to create the biggest and most participant-centric film ecosystem. The Creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access various films & contents and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitle, and marketing material to the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling MovieBloc

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MovieBloc directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MovieBloc should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MovieBloc using one of the exchanges listed above.

