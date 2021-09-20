MSD Acquisition Corp.’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire Tomorrow (OTCMKTS:MSDAU)

MSD Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:MSDAU) lock-up period is set to end on Tuesday, September 21st. MSD Acquisition had issued 50,000,000 shares in its IPO on March 25th. The total size of the offering was $500,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MSDAU opened at $10.01 on Monday. MSD Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $10.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.04.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in MSD Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,199,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in MSD Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $508,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of MSD Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new stake in shares of MSD Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $508,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MSD Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000.

MSD Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

