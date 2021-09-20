mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (MTA) Price Hits $0.88 on Exchanges

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (CURRENCY:MTA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 19th. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has a total market capitalization of $15.27 million and approximately $1.29 million worth of mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.88 or 0.00001931 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

  • Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002193 BTC.
  • Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.93 or 0.00056831 BTC.
  • Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.
  • FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57.08 or 0.00125104 BTC.
  • DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
  • DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
  • Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002192 BTC.
  • THETA (THETA) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00012624 BTC.
  • PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.53 or 0.00047184 BTC.

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) Coin Profile

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2020. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s total supply is 99,995,245 coins and its circulating supply is 17,336,544 coins. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s official Twitter account is @mstable_.

According to CryptoCompare, “mStable is designed to unify the stablecoins, lending, and swapping into one standard. mStable assets are liquidity shares that also function as stablecoins in their own right. “

Buying and Selling mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)

