Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Buys 6,250 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 70.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,110 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,250 shares during the period. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 20.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 599,402 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $34,647,000 after acquiring an additional 99,798 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 320.7% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 99,561 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,756,000 after acquiring an additional 75,895 shares during the last quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 212,044 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $12,818,000 after buying an additional 7,224 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 88,930 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,376,000 after buying an additional 22,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 88,437 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,113,000 after buying an additional 12,633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AEM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. National Bankshares cut Agnico Eagle Mines to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 10th. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $121.50 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Friday, July 9th. National Bank Financial cut Agnico Eagle Mines from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.61.

NYSE:AEM traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $52.77. 44,553 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,337,990. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.62. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a one year low of $53.01 and a one year high of $85.46. The company has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28, a PEG ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.72.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $966.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $901.42 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 75.27%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

