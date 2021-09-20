Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Has $2.49 Million Stock Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,160 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,420 shares during the period. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $2,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 86.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,991,981 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,004,923,000 after buying an additional 21,276,787 shares in the last quarter. EnCap Energy Capital Fund X L.P. acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the first quarter worth $744,282,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 236.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,978,597 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $523,932,000 after buying an additional 16,851,353 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 20.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,865,022 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $375,529,000 after buying an additional 2,216,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 51.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,916,192 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $237,920,000 after buying an additional 3,725,225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DVN. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Devon Energy from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Devon Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, June 21st. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.10 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Devon Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.38.

NYSE:DVN traded down $1.69 on Monday, hitting $28.10. 187,535 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,888,370. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.37. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $7.73 and a 52 week high of $31.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.21.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 4.21%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently -488.89%.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

