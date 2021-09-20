Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 27.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,460 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,166 shares during the quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in 3M by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,843,874 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,892,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,538 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in 3M by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,800,046 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,502,913,000 after purchasing an additional 73,832 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in 3M by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,392,922 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,071,196,000 after purchasing an additional 265,476 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in 3M by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,071,041 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $977,086,000 after purchasing an additional 682,530 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in 3M by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,164,326 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $802,381,000 after purchasing an additional 225,045 shares during the period. 66.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MMM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. UBS Group cut their price target on 3M from $183.00 to $172.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Argus increased their price target on 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $218.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.85.

NYSE MMM traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $180.14. The company had a trading volume of 48,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,472,176. 3M has a 52 week low of $156.13 and a 52 week high of $208.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. 3M had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 17.13%. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.73%.

In other 3M news, insider Eric D. Hammes sold 1,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.83, for a total value of $356,229.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,363,563.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 6,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.86, for a total value of $1,280,574.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,855 shares in the company, valued at $5,286,675.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,666 shares of company stock worth $4,103,569. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

