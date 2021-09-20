Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Corteva comprises 1.9% of Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $4,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,222,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,859,000 after purchasing an additional 636,356 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Corteva by 5.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,439,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,916,000 after acquiring an additional 685,851 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Corteva by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,989,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,468,000 after acquiring an additional 144,595 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in Corteva by 8,489.0% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,923,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,763,000 after acquiring an additional 6,842,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in Corteva by 9.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,892,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,387,000 after acquiring an additional 589,556 shares during the last quarter. 78.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CTVA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Corteva from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.33.

Shares of CTVA stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $41.45. 18,409 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,272,788. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.18 and a fifty-two week high of $49.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $30.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.13.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 8.19%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. This is a boost from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.33%.

Corteva announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

