Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Makes New $537,000 Investment in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 28,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cameco during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Cameco by 543.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cameco during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Cameco by 114.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cameco during the 2nd quarter worth $113,000. Institutional investors own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

Cameco stock traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.14. The company had a trading volume of 467,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,697,459. The company has a quick ratio of 5.98, a current ratio of 7.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Cameco Co. has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $26.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.62 and a 200-day moving average of $18.50. The firm has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -527.00 and a beta of 1.03.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.12). Cameco had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a negative return on equity of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $292.25 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CCJ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cameco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Cameco from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Cameco from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Cameco from C$29.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Cameco from C$25.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cameco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.17.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

