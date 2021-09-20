Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 5,664 DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 4.3% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 1.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.7% in the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 5,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours stock traded down $2.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $66.80. The stock had a trading volume of 33,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,056,680. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $53.49 and a one year high of $87.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.24 and its 200 day moving average is $77.44.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 32.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Rose Lee sold 26,448 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $1,966,937.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam acquired 5,000 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.94 per share, with a total value of $379,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.71.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.

