Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) by 87.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,465 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 68,634 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MUSA. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Murphy USA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 146.4% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 946 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 498.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 988 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Murphy USA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MUSA opened at $166.72 on Monday. Murphy USA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.08 and a fifty-two week high of $167.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $150.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.93. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The specialty retailer reported $4.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $1.40. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Research analysts forecast that Murphy USA Inc. will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.65%.

Separately, Raymond James raised shares of Murphy USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA, Inc engages in the motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It provides Walmart discount program which offers a cents-off per gallon purchased for fuel when using specific payment methods. The company was founded on March 1, 2013 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

