MX Token Tops One Day Trading Volume of $22.08 Million (MX)

MX Token (CURRENCY:MX) traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 20th. One MX Token coin can currently be purchased for about $1.57 or 0.00003584 BTC on popular exchanges. MX Token has a market cap of $156.98 million and approximately $22.08 million worth of MX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MX Token has traded 32.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002284 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.36 or 0.00055622 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.06 or 0.00125693 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002284 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00012093 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.81 or 0.00045222 BTC.

MX Token Coin Profile

MX Token (CRYPTO:MX) is a coin. It launched on June 22nd, 2018. MX Token’s total supply is 559,298,358 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000,000 coins. MX Token’s official website is www.mxc.com . MX Token’s official Twitter account is @MXC_Exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MX Token is the official MXC Exchange platform token developed for proof of rights and interests. MX Token provides its holders with bonus rebates on the platform revenue, asset appreciation, supervision, voting rights, a series of rights and interests, etc. “

MX Token Coin Trading

