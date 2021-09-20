Nano One Materials Corp. (CVE:NNO) Director Lyle Brown Sells 22,000 Shares of Stock

Nano One Materials Corp. (CVE:NNO) Director Lyle Brown sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.20, for a total transaction of C$92,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 160,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$675,498.60.

Lyle Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 13th, Lyle Brown sold 9,100 shares of Nano One Materials stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.21, for a total transaction of C$38,311.00.

On Friday, September 10th, Lyle Brown sold 15,000 shares of Nano One Materials stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.43, for a total transaction of C$66,450.00.

CVE NNO opened at C$4.88 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$464.73 million and a P/E ratio of -43.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.90. Nano One Materials Corp. has a twelve month low of C$1.22 and a twelve month high of C$6.50. The company has a quick ratio of 23.54, a current ratio of 23.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

Nano One Materials Corp. produces cathode active materials for lithium-ion battery applications in electric vehicles, energy storage systems, and consumer electronics. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

