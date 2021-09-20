NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) Shares Gap Up to $54.50

NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $54.50, but opened at $56.25. NanoString Technologies shares last traded at $55.49, with a volume of 315 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NanoString Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NanoString Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 10.14 and a current ratio of 10.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -24.97 and a beta of 1.70.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $33.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.30 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 74.15% and a negative return on equity of 45.77%. NanoString Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO K Thomas Bailey sold 7,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.98, for a total value of $407,783.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,657.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kirk Malloy sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.37, for a total transaction of $178,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,010 shares in the company, valued at $475,553.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,459 shares of company stock worth $2,082,813. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in NanoString Technologies by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 34,599 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in NanoString Technologies by 6,724.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,050,005 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,619 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in NanoString Technologies by 425.7% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in NanoString Technologies by 106,541.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,797 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 12,785 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in NanoString Technologies by 112.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 546,759 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,425,000 after acquiring an additional 289,545 shares during the period.

NanoString Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:NSTG)

NanoString Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of instruments and services for profiling of genes and proteins from tissue sample. It offers the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler and nCounter Analysis System product platforms, both of which include instruments, related consumables, and software.

