National Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI)

National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Compass Diversified worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CODI. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in Compass Diversified during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Compass Diversified during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Compass Diversified during the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC purchased a new position in Compass Diversified during the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Compass Diversified during the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000. 33.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CODI opened at $29.53 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.49 and a 200 day moving average of $25.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -227.15 and a beta of 1.84. Compass Diversified has a 1-year low of $16.62 and a 1-year high of $32.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $487.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.74 million. Compass Diversified had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 1.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Compass Diversified will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.88 dividend. This is an increase from Compass Diversified’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.92%. Compass Diversified’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

In related news, insider D Eugene Ewing purchased 1,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.84 per share, with a total value of $28,953.60. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 88,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,449,920. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gordon M. Burns purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.47 per share, for a total transaction of $137,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 12,552 shares in the company, valued at $344,803.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 9,678 shares of company stock valued at $266,349 in the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CODI. Oppenheimer began coverage on Compass Diversified in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Compass Diversified from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Diversified in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Compass Diversified from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

About Compass Diversified

Compass Diversified Holdings is a public company that owns and manages a diverse of middle-market businesses. The company offers its shareholders an opportunity to own profitable middle-market businesses that hold highly defensible positions in their individual market niches. Their model for creating shareholder value involves discipline in identifying and valuing businesses and proactive engagement with the management teams of the companies they acquire.

