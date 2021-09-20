National Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

National Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,292 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $43,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $101,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 401.3% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 2,143 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $207,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS PTLC opened at $38.85 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.05.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.