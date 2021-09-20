National Asset Management Inc. Has $1.03 Million Stock Holdings in Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH)

National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Tekla Healthcare Investors worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HQH. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 73.1% during the second quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 1,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. RMR Wealth Builders grew its stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 300.6% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 3,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 83.1% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 5,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the period. 18.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HQH opened at $26.65 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.24. Tekla Healthcare Investors has a one year low of $19.43 and a one year high of $28.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.80%. This is a boost from Tekla Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50.

Tekla Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-end investment fund, which engages in investing in the healthcare industry including biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals. Its objective is to provide long-term capital appreciation through investments in companies in the healthcare industry. The company was founded on October 31, 1986 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

