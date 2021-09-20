National Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in SPDR Global Dow ETF (NYSEARCA:DGT)

National Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in SPDR Global Dow ETF (NYSEARCA:DGT) by 19.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,140 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Global Dow ETF were worth $970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Global Dow ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in SPDR Global Dow ETF by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR Global Dow ETF by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA DGT opened at $110.84 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.07. SPDR Global Dow ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.96 and a fifty-two week high of $114.35.

SPDR Global Dow ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Global Titans ETF, is an open-end investment management company. The Fund seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the performance of the Dow Jones Global Titans 50 Index U.S. Close (the Index). The Index includes 50 stocks of multinational blue-chip companies that are traded on United States or foreign stock exchange.

