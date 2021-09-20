National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) Raised to “Overweight” at Piper Sandler

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $40.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $36.00. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.17% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. DA Davidson upgraded National Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.
NBHC stock opened at $35.98 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.04. National Bank has a 12-month low of $24.35 and a 12-month high of $43.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.41.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of National Bank by 1,153.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Bank by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of National Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Bank by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Bank by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. 96.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About National Bank
National Bank Holdings Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking products to both commercial and consumer clients. It operates under the following brand names: Bank Midwest in Kansas and Missouri, Community Banks of Colorado in Colorado, and Hillcrest Bank in Texas, Utah and New Mexico.
