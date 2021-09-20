National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) Raised to “Overweight” at Piper Sandler

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $40.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $36.00. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. DA Davidson upgraded National Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

NBHC stock opened at $35.98 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.04. National Bank has a 12-month low of $24.35 and a 12-month high of $43.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.41.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. National Bank had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 31.22%. As a group, analysts predict that National Bank will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of National Bank by 1,153.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Bank by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of National Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Bank by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Bank by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. 96.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About National Bank

National Bank Holdings Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking products to both commercial and consumer clients. It operates under the following brand names: Bank Midwest in Kansas and Missouri, Community Banks of Colorado in Colorado, and Hillcrest Bank in Texas, Utah and New Mexico.

